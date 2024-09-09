Step back in time at unique 1940s-themed picnic event at Marshall’s Yard

People having fun at a previous 40s-themed event at Marshall’s Yard

​Visitors to Marshall’s Yard will be transported back to the 1940’s for a unique 1940s-themed picnic event.

The Gainsborough-based shopping centre is steeped in history and in its former function as a factory site was a major producer of military hardware, including submarines, during the Second World War.

Now an immersive event, taking place on Saturday, September 14, promises to transport visitors back to the wartime era with a packed programme of entertainment, activities and experiences that celebrate the spirit of the 1940s.

Between 11am and 2pm there will be live music from brass band Room 21 who will be playing songs that were popular during the wartime-era.

The crowds will also be able to marvel at a range of vintage vehicles, which will be parked at the centre on the day.

In keeping with the tradition of the era, afternoon tea will be offered at Cream Cafe and Tea Room. Tea and scones will also be served from a stand at the event to raise money for the Dransfield Foundation, which supports a range of good causes.

Visitors are also invited to discover more about the fragrances used in the 1940s as part of a display of vintage fragrance bottles by Browns Department Store.

There will also be free face-painting, traditional garden games and a display of themed bunting.

Melissa Clement, centre manager at Marshall’s Yard, said: “Many people will be aware that our centre is steeped in history and played a key role during the war effort.

“Our event is a great opportunity to learn more about the era, to enjoy the live music and other vintage attractions that were popular from the time.

“As we approach festive shopping season it is also a great opportunity to have a look around our fantastic line-up of shops, selling a wide range of goods that would make for perfect stocking fillers.”

All of Marshall’s Yard shops and restaurants will also be open for you to do a spot of shopping or grab a bite to eat or drink.

For more information about events, special offers and shops available at Marshall’s Yard visit www.marshallsyard.co.uk.