Step into the New Year with two new walking routes now available in West Lindsey

If one of your new year’s resolutions is to get fitter and get outdoors then you can now enjoy two new walking routes, thanks to West Lindsey District Council’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Working with Lincolnshire County Council, the two circular routes allow walkers to experience the Viking Way, a popular 149 mile walk from Barton Upon Humber in North Lincolnshire, winding through Lincolnshire to Oakham in Rutland, without having to go the full distance.

Known as Viking Way Shorts, each route has been carefully designed using parts of the historic route and are filled with heritage, nature and scenic views. Route distances range from 2.5 miles to 7 miles and are circular to bring walkers to back to their starting point.

Lincolnshire County Council has recently been working on access improvements and new signage along the Viking Way to ensure the route is easy to follow and use.

Two of the eight short walks available fall within West Lindsey and are now available in a printed leaflet which includes step by step instructions, plus an insight to the history of the area.

These are Cherry Willingham, Reapham and Fiskerton – 6 miles (9.66km) and Tealby – 4.4 miles (7.08km)

Coun Lesley Rollings, chair of the Prosperous Communities Committee, said: “We are delighted to be able to make these leaflets available to the public allowing visitors and residents to explore what West Lindsey has to offer.

“In world that is becoming more digital by the day, people still request hardcopy leaflets and are still very much preferred, especially if you are new to an area.

“The work also supports our Visitor Economy Strategy which strives provide visitors with a positive rewarding experience that they will want to share with others; as well as benefiting our residents through providing them with access to the routes, but also potentially by boosting the local economy through the use of local services.

“We hope that both visitors and residents will continue to enjoy these walks for many years to come.”