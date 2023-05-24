​Step out around Caistor

​A series of walks to discover Caistor and its surrounding area will be taking place this week and next as part of the Wolds Outdoor Festival.

Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre

Discover nature in the town with Ailsa Wish tomorrow (Thursday) in a one-hour walk, heading out from Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre at 10am.

On Friday (May 26), Rick Merrall will be leading a two-hour historical walk around the town, heading out from the centre at 10.30am.

For the more energetic, Shaun Sowden will be leading the 10-mile Caistor-Nettleton-Rothwell circular next Tuesday, May 30, starting at 10am from the centre.

The Secrets of Nettleton Valley will be revealed on Thursday June 1 in a five-mile walk being led by Elizabeth Jefferson, starting at 10am from the Salutation Inn at Nettleton.