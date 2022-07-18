Step through the sunflowers at Stourton with Ukraine fundraiser

The sunflowers at Stourton estates.

Stourton Estates have planted around ten acres of sunflowers for visitors to Stourton Woods to enjoy and help raise essential funds for the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal for the next two Sundays (July 24 and 31).

There is no charge for the sunflower trail, however as sunflowers are the national flower for Ukraine, the team at Stourton are asking that visitors make a voluntary donation directly through JustGiving by visiting www.justgiving.com/fundraising/stourton-woods-sunflowers.

The sunflower trail through the field is approximately 1km in length to walk through and visitors are encouraged to take photos along the way.

Remember to bring secateurs or scissors, as there is a designated ‘picking area’ of the field where you can cut your stems to take some sunflowers home.

To ensure this is a safe and enjoyable experience, Stourton Estates are asking visitors to book online arrival times for the sunflower trail.

Time slots are currently available from 10am to 2pm and are available at www.stourtonestates.co.uk.

The normal £4 parking charge is in place for all visitors to Stourton Woods to help towards the ongoing maintenance of the estate.

On Sunday July 31, Lincolnshire Community Assistance Team (L-CAT) are also running off-road safaris around the estate too.