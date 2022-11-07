Still chance to have your say on proposed Gate Burton Energy Park plans

Low Carbon is carrying out a further stage of targeted consultation on its proposals for Gate Burton Energy Park after making some localised changes to the project boundary.

The consultation will run until December 13, and during this time, Low Carbon is asking for views on a number of minor additions it has made to the project boundary.

The land outlined for Gate Burton Energy Park is in the West Lindsey District near Gate Burton, Knaith Park and Willingham-by-Stow.

Mike Rutgers, development director at Low Carbon, said: “The minor nature of the additions does not have any material change on the proposals we consulted on over the summer.

“Therefore while we’re not conducting a full consultation, we’re holding this additional phase of targeted consultation to give people living near to the additional areas the opportunity to provide their views and comments on the changes.

“The changes have been made for a number of reasons.

“The majority relate to engineering and construction matters. For example, to accommodate the safe access of vehicles to the site during construction. In some instances, the indicative Order Limits have been adjusted to follow field or land ownership boundaries.

“In terms of next steps, we’ll continue to refine the indicative Order Limits for the project in response to comments we receive during this stage of targeted consultation ahead of submitting our application for a Development Consent Order (DCO) to the Planning Inspectorate.

"It is anticipated that we’ll submit our DCO for Gate Burton Energy Park to the Planning Inspectorate in early 2023."

This is likely to be the last time Low Carbon consults on its proposals for Gate Burton Energy Park before submitting its DCO application to the Planning Inspectorate.