Still lots to do along Lincolnshire coast over Bank Holiday and beyond

A family fun weekend is taking place in Chapel St Leonards over the Bank Holiday.

Many annual events which were cancelled due to the pandemic have been planned for later in the year - and it all starts this Bank Holiday weekend with the Chapel St Leonards Summer Family Festival.

The event taking place on the village green promises fun for all the family, including live music, tombola, craft stalls, children's entertainment, rides, and a firework display on the beach.

Bowling fans will be able to catch som action from the English Bowling Federation National Championships on the greens along North Parade until Saturday.

Then the action moves further up the coast the following weekend when Visit Lincs Coast presents the free Mablethorpe Music Mix Up Weekend.

Visitors will be bopping to the beat from 1pm on the High Street, with local vocalist Liam Maddison l kick-starting the event on Saturday September 4, covering songs from across the ages, followed by tributes to Cher, Pink, Little Mix and finishing with a fabulous tribute to the Killers.

Sunday will begin with a brilliant tribute to Amy Winehouse, following by tributes to Ed Sheeran, Katy Perry and UB40 ending with a grand finale cover of the one and only Queen!

A spokesperson for Visit Lincs Coast says, “this is a really exciting time for the Lincolnshire coast so introducing a new event in Mablethorpe could not have come at a better time."

The same weekend, Old Time Shanties - a 17-piece seaside shanti band - will perform in Tower Gardens bandstand on Sunday, September 5. Ypu can also catch silver bands in Tower gardens on Sundays.

Here is a guide to events to watch for.

August 27: Charity race night supporting Mayor's charities (Royal British Legion and Alive and Kicking), New Park Club, Skegness, 7pm.

Until August 28: English Bowling Federation National Championships (BID supported event)

August 28-29: Chapel St Leonards Summer Family Festival (BID supported event)

August 28: National Coastwatch Day fundraiser, Winthorpe promenade lookout station, Table top events with branded and non branded merchandise available.

September 4-5: Mablethorpe Music Mix up Weekend (organised by the BID).

September 4: Wainfleet Bike Meet( Bid supported event).

Until September 8: IMP trail with ‘VIKIMP’ Ivan located at the Hildred’s. This is part of a Lincs Coastal BID collaboration with Lincoln BIG to support St Barnabas Hospice which delivers care and support to families affected by life limiting or terminal illness.

September 10-12: Skegness Scooter Rally ( Bid supported event)

September 17-19: Skegness Reggae and Ska Weekender (organised by the BID).

September 25: Skegness Goldwing Light Parade along seafront (Bid supported event).