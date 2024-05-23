Blyton Dental receiving the award for 'Best New Business' in 2018

Entries are already starting to flood in from businesses for the DN21 Awards, which have returned to Gainsborough following a four-year break.

The awards opened for nominations on March 25, and businesses have been busy submitting their entries, outlining why they should win their chosen categories.

There are 12 awards in total up for grabs aimed at retail, commercial, hospitality and trade industry sector businesses falling within the DN21 postcode area.

With support from West Lindsey District Council as headline sponsor, the team at Marshall’s Yard will be showcasing the best of Gainsborough businesses at a glittering awards ceremony taking place on Thursday, July 25, at Thonock Park.

Jodie Pacey, Marshall’s Yard’s centre manager, said “It’s great to see all the entries starting to come in highlighting what an innovative and entrepreneurial town Gainsborough is.

"We’ve enjoyed reading the nominations submitted so far, but we're keen to receive more.

“The public are also now getting involved and since voting opened on our website www.dn21awards.co.uk there’s been a great response in people voting for their favourite retailer, proving that the stores are really campaigning with their shoppers to get the votes in.”

The awards are free to enter and will be independently judged and mystery shopped by carefully chosen retail and commercial experts.

BBC Radio Lincolnshire’s presenter, Sean Dunderdale, is hosting the event and there are plenty of other special surprises for guests attending the awards night.

The DN21 Awards wouldn't happen without its sponsors and as well as West Lindsey District Council these include PING, Browns department stores and Wright Vigar.

Coun Stephen Bunney, chairman of West Lindsey District Council said: “This event brings the business community together, celebrating excellence across 12 fantastic categories. These awards not only recognise outstanding achievements but also contribute to a stronger town and a healthier economy."

Businesses can find out more about sponsoring an award and how to nominate themselves by visiting www.dn21awards.co.uk.