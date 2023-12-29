More than 4,700 items were donated at stores across Lincolnshire in the build-up to Christmas to provide a festive lifeline for vulnerable families.

The fundraising day at Roman Bank Food Store in Skegness. Pictured are (from left) Kathleen Drury, Community Assistant, Karen Holland, Community Co-ordinator, Josh Forth, Manager at Roman Bank Food Store, and Clive Pearson, volunteer at Skegness Food Bank.

Donations made through Lincolnshire Co-op’s food bank advent calendar campaign weigh more than 1,640kg, equating to over 3,900 meals.

Items listed ranged from tinned meat and custard to hygiene products such as deodorant and toilet roll, with collection points located in store.

On day two of the calendar, which coincided with Lincolnshire Co-op’s members dividend bonus, participants were also encouraged to donate their dividend at the till of their local food store.

In Skegness, colleagues from Roman Bank Food Store worked with the Community team to raise awareness and gather vital funds for Skegness Food Bank, offering a game of ‘pick the bauble’.

The reception they received from the local community was phenomenal, with many people even choosing to donate their prize.

Clive Pearson, volunteer at Skegness Food Bank, said: “The food we provide to people is absolutely essential, often it’s what gets them through the week. We’re only seeing food bank usage increase, so any donations are needed now more than ever.”

Members can continue to donate their dividend towards the scheme up until the end of December.

Sam Turner, Community Manager at Lincolnshire Co-op, said: “We know a lot of people are struggling financially right now, which makes these donations even more valuable, and the level of support we’ve received even more special.