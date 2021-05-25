Store gives grants to community groups

No Caption ABCDE EMN-210521-100050005

The Asda Foundation programme was set up to support groups around the supermarket’s Boston branch to assist their activities connected with food, hygiene or wellbeing.

The most recent grants have been awarded to Centrepoint Outreach, St Thomas’ Primary Academy, and Pilgrim Hospital.

Pilgrim Hospital’s acute medical short stay ward 3 was given a donation of items worth £474.90 following their submission to the scheme.

The ward deals with in-patients with all kinds of illness ranging from dementia, cancer, supporting people with learning difficulties, and end of life.

The donation included personal hygiene products to help make the patients’ stay in the 55-bed ward more comfortable, as well as wellbeing items that would be given to patients who are bed bound or do not have access to a television.

Items were also donated for the day room so that everyone on the ward would benefit from Asda’s contribution.

Centrepoint Outreach, a registered charity which provides practical and emotional support to anyone in the local area affected by homelessness, poverty or hardship, received goods worth £405.24.

And St Thomas’ Primary Academy, situated on Wyberton Low Road, had their application for £318.01 approved for craft resources to improve the wellbeing of some of their children.

Stephen Bromby, community champion at the Lister Way store said: “The Asda Foundation understands the importance of not only providing the basic necessities to those who are in need of additional support at this time, but also the toll this is taking on the wellbeing of so many people.”

The Asda Foundation supports small, grass roots organisations in several ways throughout the year by working with each store’s community champion role.

It is able to work with a range of organisations and groups on a variety of local community projects in a number of ways.