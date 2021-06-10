Store token vote for groups goes online

No Caption ABCDE EMN-210306-134756005

Boston Women’s Aid, The Butterfly Hospice Trust and Lincolnshire Emergency Medical Response have all been shortlisted.

The winner receives £500 and both runners up get £200.

With the pandemic meaning the green token giving has been put on hold in store, customers can vote online at www.asda.com/green-tokens

The customer vote is active now and will be live until July 31 and groups will receive their donations after the votes have been counted.

The Asda Foundation is committed to giving more than £1million to thousands of local good causes in the heart of communities through digital Green Token Giving this year.

Stephen Bromby, Asda Boston’s community champion said: “We are so excited to be part of the launch of digital Green Token Giving and really proud to be able to continually support local charity groups.

“At Asda, we’re always thrilled when customer chosen good causes benefit from these vital funding boosts, and we get to raise awareness of what they do.

“It’s great the foundation has launched voting online so customers still have the opportunity to be involved.”