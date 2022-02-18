STORM EUNICE: Bus company suspends all services amid severe weather warning

Traffic is building on the A45.

Boston-based bus company Brylaine Travel has now announced it has suspended all its services for today (Friday).

In an announcement, a spokesperson said: “All services will be stood down. Our rural routes show wind speeds of 60-80+mph from 0600-1800.

“For this reason we have considered the risk to passengers, drivers, other road users and have concluded to stand down.

“We apologies sincerely for any inconvenience.”

Today’s storm is expected to lead to dangerous driving conditions for vulnerable vehicles with exceptional sidewinds and wind-blown debris.

Road users are advised to avoid travel unless it is essential.

To report a fallen tree, call 101.

To report a threat to life, call 999.

To report flooding in your area, call 01522 782082