STORM EUNICE: Council closes town’s Central Park and restricts cemetery access

Central Park, Boston. (Stock image)

Boston Borough Council announced they had ‘made the decision to close Boston Central Park at noon today due to the amber warning for high winds issued by the Met Office’.

A short while ago, a council spokesman added: “Due to the expected very high winds today access to the Cemetery will be restricted and may at times be completely closed.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Priority will be given to the safe passage and control of pre-booked funerals at the Crematorium.

Boston Cemetery.

“Visitors are advised not to try to attend the Cemetery today for their own safety.