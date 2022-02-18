STORM EUNICE: Council closes town’s Central Park and restricts cemetery access

Boston Borough Council announced they had ‘made the decision to close Boston Central Park at noon today due to the amber warning for high winds issued by the Met Office’.
A short while ago, a council spokesman added: “Due to the expected very high winds today access to the Cemetery will be restricted and may at times be completely closed.
“Priority will be given to the safe passage and control of pre-booked funerals at the Crematorium.
“Visitors are advised not to try to attend the Cemetery today for their own safety.
“We apologise for any inconvenience that this may cause.”