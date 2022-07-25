Stourton's stunning sunflowers raise hundreds for Ukraine

Stourton Estates had planted thousands of sunflowers to bring in visitors, and as the war in Ukraine broke out, wanted to help raise money towards the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, and opened up the sunflower fields as a fundraiser for those affected by the war.There is no charge for the sunflower trail, however as sunflowers are the national flower for Ukraine, the team at Stourton are asking that visitors make a voluntary donation directly through JustGiving by visiting www.justgiving.com/fundraising/stourton-woods-sunflowers, and so far, more than £400 has been raised towards the appeal.