Stourton's stunning sunflowers raise hundreds for Ukraine

Hundreds of pounds have been raised towards an international humanitarian effort for Ukrainian refugees.

Monday, 25th July 2022, 10:38 am
Zuzana Pramukova and Addy Pramukova-Davidson 4 of Lincoln
Stourton Estates had planted thousands of sunflowers to bring in visitors, and as the war in Ukraine broke out, wanted to help raise money towards the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, and opened up the sunflower fields as a fundraiser for those affected by the war.There is no charge for the sunflower trail, however as sunflowers are the national flower for Ukraine, the team at Stourton are asking that visitors make a voluntary donation directly through JustGiving by visiting www.justgiving.com/fundraising/stourton-woods-sunflowers, and so far, more than £400 has been raised towards the appeal.

There is still time to come and see the sunflowers and contribute to the fundraiser, as the trail, approximately 1km in length, is also open this Sunday (July 31) from 10am to 2pm.

