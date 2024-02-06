'Stozfest' set to return this summer

Stozfest's 2023 event.

​Plans were well underway for the St Oswald’s Feast event in Bardney, to be held on Saturday and Sunday August 5 and 6 in 2023, but on June 27, it was announced that Bardney Group Parish Council would be withdrawing its funding for the event.

A scaled-down version of the Feast was held on Sunday August 6, however, as The Old Angel Inn Bardney offered their facilities to hold ‘Stoz Fest’ with a party in the car park, music from six live bands, and hot food vendors offering pizzas and burgers with drinks inside the inn.

And now the organising committee has announced that 2024’s ‘Stozfest’ will take place on Saturday August 10 from 12pm onwards, again at the Old Angel Inn with the support of landlady Emma Wilson.

Tony Castle, one of the organisers of the event, said: “We decided to hold it on a Saturday this year so there’s more scope to have more live music without people needing to get up for work on the Monday.”