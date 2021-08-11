Strawberry tea fundraiser near Sleaford raises hundreds for domestic abuse cause on back of ‘yarn bomb’

A scene from the strawberry tea event.

The fundraiser was held at Dunston Village Hall last Saturday in aid of EDAN (Ending Domestic Abuse Now) Lincs.

About 100 hundred people are thought to have attended the event, which featured cream tea, a raffle and a tombola.

In all, some £710 was raised for EDAN through donations.

The event was held as a supplement to the Dunston Yarn Bomb.

This launched earlier in the summer and involved knitted items going on display in the village to raise awareness of domestic abuse.

The campaign was led by Dunston Churches Together and harnessed the creative talents of people from Dunston and beyond.

Pauline Moore, who has been handling publicity for the Dunston Yarn Bomb, described the £710 raised last Saturday as ‘fabulous’.

“We were fortunate that all the prizes were donated, including an aromatherapy voucher, a reflexology voucher, a nice bottle of champagne and lots more,” she said. “As well as the donations for the prizes, we were given free use of the village hall, plus some cash donations. As the latter covered most of the food/beverages and the scones were all home-made, we only had limited outgoings, meaning most of the money made goes to EDAN, which is great.”

Another EDAN fundraiser is planned for Sunday, August 15. This will be a family games afternoon and, again, take place at the village hall, from 3-4.30pm.