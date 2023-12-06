Street dancer, 12, from Skegness crowned champion at 101 UK championships

A street dance group from Skegness are celebrating after a 12-year-old member was named UK champion.

Top Limitz Dance Academy entered the 101 UK Championships – competing against some adult professionals at the K2 Arena in Crawley.

Not only did the group come away with a trophy having been placed third out of six overall on of their youngest members, Caris Black was crowned champion.

Luke Hollingsworth, who founded Top Limitz in Skegness in 2012, said he was proud of their achievement.

Top Limitz Dance Academy wirth their trophy for coming third in the 101 UK Championships. Caris Black (third right) proudly holds her trophy for becoming overall champion.

"Our youngest member was aged 11 and the team had the hardest category, coming up against some adult professionals so I’m really proud of them,” he said.

"Caris should especially be proud of herself – next year she has to hold on to that title!”

Skegness Grammar School student Caris has being doing street dance since she was six years old.

"I love street dancing – it brings out my personatity and makes me really happy,” sje said.

"When I knew I had come first I was so surprised I started crying – I didn’t exect it.”

Mum Shelley also did street dance when she was younger and said she was delighted to see Caris do so well.

"I’m over the moon that she got the champion title – makes me feel proud as a mum.

"Hopefully she’ll carry on and keep profressing.”

Luke opened their Dojo in Prince George Street in 2019 where he and Olivia Phipps teache street and hip hop.

Currently there are around 50 members aged four to 20s.