Street teams in Skegness bring offers of hope to homeless

East Lindsey District Council's Rough Sleeping Intervention Team in Skegness.

Coun Wendy Bowkett joined East Lindsey District Council's Rough Sleeping Intervention Team on a count ahead of the Christmas period.

It was done as part of a countywide initiative and three people were found sleeping rough.

According to the authority, one placed on the Monday could not be located again, two turned down support on Friday, but one of these has now accepted help and has been placed in a B&B.

HOPE House are supporting him with food on a daily basis. The team is out every day but the other person is still not accepting any support.

Coun Bowkett commented: "It was a privilege to be able to be able to be out with our rough sleeping team and Coun Gray to do the annual count.

"It was an early start at 4.30am but the weather was kind.

"Our rough sleeping team do an excellent job and at East Lindsey we are determined no one should be sleeping rough."

In the annual RSI Team report for 20/21, Skegness had the highest number of people sleeping rough with 128; followed by Louth with 31 and then Mablethorpe with 18.

These are the main areas that the team checks on outreach sessions.

The Team will assess each person on first contact to establish the support needs. Often, individuals who are rough sleeping won’t want to discuss this, therefore the figures are likely to be higher than reported.

Of the total 145 found homeless, 117 were rehoused, 18 were placed in a B&B for temporary accommodation in order to get them off the streets and assessed, 27 were housed within the private rented sector

This year the RSI team will be helping out at the Storehouse for the Skegness Standard Christmas Meal on the December 15.