Stretch of Roman Bank in Skegness to close again from late September

Roadworks will resume along Roman Bank in Skegness in late September.

Works along the main route along the coast were stopped in May to prevent traffic disruption during the summer holidays.

However, Lincolnshire County Council say plans are on schedule to resume the works which were expected to take seven months on September 20.

This will come as a blow to many businesses and residents in the area who have previously told the Standard life was made difficult for them due to the delays in getting the improvements completed.

In the meantime, Lincolnshire County Council are appealing to motorists traveling to and from Lincolnshire's coast to drive safely.

Karen Cassar, Assistant Director – Highways, said: "We're still on track for recommencing our improvement works on Roman Bank in Skegness in late September.

"Once the school holidays are over, we'll be heading back to town with Cadent so they can finish diverting the gas main between Muirfield Drive and Brancaster Drive ahead of us completing our road and footway improvements from Muirfield Drive up to the junction with North Shore Road in spring 2022.

"In the meantime, we encourage everyone traveling to and from Lincolnshire's coast to drive safely this summer."