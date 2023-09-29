Struggling hall in Wainfleet hosts event to raise awareness of its work and help others

A hall which has been the centre of the community in Wainfleet for more than 100 years is appealing for support to help it carry on its good work.

Wainfleet Coronation Hall is planning a charities and volunteers event at the weekend to raise awareness for all organisations that may be struggling at this time.

In its long history since opening in 1913, tha hall has been used for almost every type of event imaginable – from being used as a field hospital for returning injured First World War soldiers to hosting weddings, christenings, theatrical shows, public meetings, as an emergency centre and indoor sports.

“Out primary source of income is from hirings together with donations and fund raising,” explained Anton Willerton, Chair of Wainfleet Coronation Hall. “However, like all such organisations, we are faced with mounting costs and huge changes in public interests.

“The Covid-19 pandemic had a massive impact on our ability to generate income and recovery is very slow.

“Talking with people associated with other charities and volunteer groups, we found that everyone else is experiencing the same difficulties.

"Consequently, at one if our trustees meetings we debated the idea of having an open day whereby along with ourselves, these other groups could invite the public to come along to meet us and hopefully, learn more about what we offer.

“The response has been excellent and our bankers, Lloyds, have very kindly offered to support the venture too.”

The charities and volunteers event takes place on Saturday, October 7, from 11am to 4pm.