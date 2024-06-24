​Student police officers from Gainsborough take on the Yorkshire Three Peaks

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Student police officers from Gainsborough have completed the Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge as part of their fundraising assignment and so far they have raised more than £2,500.

​The Yorkshire Three Peaks involves climbing the mountains of Pen-y-ghent, Whernside and Ingleboroug, an arduous yet rewarding 25-mile circular route.

So far, the team have raised £2,680 for their chosen charities, Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance and EDAN Lincs (Ending Domestic Abuse Now).

This charity challenge, which they completed on June 8, is in addition to their 23-week classroom/practical based training. They have also had a bake sale to help raise funds.

​Student officers have completed the Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge​​​​​​​

A spokesperson, on behalf of the student officers, said: “On June 8, and one completed it solo on June 15, and with little to no training, but plenty of snacks, we embarked on a gruelling 24-mile hike over the Yorkshire Three Peaks.

“We endured injuries and exhaustion, but pulled through with lots of laughs, successfully completing the challenge within the 12-hour goal that we had set ourselves.

“It was mentally and physically challenging, but we all helped each other and worked as a team to get the job done.

“We completed the challenge to raise money for our chosen charities.

“During the hike on both days, we learnt that the Air Ambulance was called out and that, sadly, two people lost their lives on the peaks.

“This really highlighted the importance of the Air Ambulance and the vital work they do.”

Supt Phil Vickers, head of Learning and Development, said: “This is a fantastic effort from our newest intake of officers, supporting two key local charities and demonstrating their commitment to work together to achieve great results.

“We are particularly proud of this Cohort and look forward to them joining our 24/7 Response teams across the county, showing the same determination and energy to keep Lincolnshire safe.”

You can still make a donation by visiting www.gofundme.com/f/raising-funds-for-air-ambulance-and-edan-lincs.