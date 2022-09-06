Student with 'heart of gold' raises £25k for charities in Skegness

Summer Willetts presented over £1002 to one of her favourite charities, Natureland Seal Sanctuary, last week.

Other charities she has supported include Fire Fighters Charity, Seathorne School, Lincolnshire Wildlife Park, Alive and Kicking and the Ukraine Appeal.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She also does annual Easter egg and selection box drop offs to care homes and schools.

The busy Skegness Grammar School student raised the funds with a mixture of online raffles and tombolas and, in spite of her commitments as the Carnival Queen.

Summer has been fundraising from the age of eight years old and as well as her fundraising has also found time to attend local events in her role as Skegness Carnival Queen.

One of the highlights was to be invited to a Steampunk event at the Village Church Farm.

"I am honoured to be a member of the Skegness Steampunk Community, " she told our newspaper.

Her mum, Katie Crane, couldn’t be more proud of all the good works Summer does.

Katie said: “Summer loves helping out anyone in need and has a heart of gold.

"I'm so proud of her and how much she has raised so far and she is showing no signs of stopping yet.

"She's a beautiful gift that just keeps on giving.”

Summer added she loves to help others but couldn’t do it without support. She said: “I would like to thank everyone who continue to support me in my charity work.