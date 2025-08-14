'Students and teachers worked tirelessly' - Boston Grammar School celebrates 'brilliant' A-level results

Boston Grammar School. Library image

Recognition has been paid to students and staff at Boston Grammar School on A-level results day 2025.

Describing this year’s results at A-level and BTEC as ‘brilliant’, headteacher John McHenry said: “The hard work and determined efforts needed, to achieve at the highest level, should not be underestimated.

“Students and teachers worked tirelessly over the last two years to prepare for the challenges posed by incredibly difficult and demanding examinations. Each student has a unique story to tell, but they were all a pleasure to teach and care for.”

Mr McHenry went on to reference ‘many superb individual performances’, making special mention of: Muhammad Bako, Gabriella Bedford, Godwin Biji, Millie Butterfield, Justin Cafe-Ebuen, Rhys Carter, Lucy Cooper, Charlie Griffiths, Lewis McManus, Demjan Mudragelov, Marie Ngonga, Joseph Okoye, Lochana Rathnayake, Mohammad Rivi, Alphai Shaju, Ashton Smith and Ahmad Zaidi.

Lochana Rathnayake's results were ‘especially outstanding’, he said, with Lochana achieving four A* grades in traditional 'gold standard' subjects – biology, chemistry, mathematics and physics.

“Students are now about to set off on a very wide range of career pathways,” Mr McHenry continued. “Some have decided to take up exciting apprenticeships or employment opportunities. The vast majority have chosen to pursue university courses in such fields as medicine, engineering, economics, law and actuarial science.”

Gabriella Bedford obtained a place at the University of Oxford to study philosophy, politics and economics, he added, after overcoming ‘some of the most rigorous selection processes to fulfil her aspirations’.

Closing, he said: “We wish all students every success for the future and look forward to celebrating their many successes at Prize Giving. Congratulations to one and all!”

