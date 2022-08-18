Students at Skegness Academy shine after dark days of pandemic

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emma Day, Executive Principal at Skegness Academy, (centre) with students celebrating their A-level results.

Fifty-one per cent of pupils have successfully applied to continue their education to university, of which 40% will be the first in their family to attend Higher Education.

Six per cent will be undertaking apprenticeships within the local area in fields such as plumbing and electrics.

Others will be pursuing employment or further education.

Sixth formers were up early to collect their results, with some standout individual achievements.

These include:

Tyler Brown achieved a B in A Level Sociology, a Distinction in Extended Certificate Health and Social Care and a Distinction* in Extended Certificate Applied Law. Tyler is going to the University of Huddersfield to study Social Work.

Sarah Bradbrook achieved Distinction* Distinction* Distinction* in Extended Diploma Sport and Physical Activity. Sarah has an unconditional offer for the University of Lincoln to study Sport Development and Coaching.

Morgan Buxton achieved a Distinction in Extended Certificate Travel & Tourism and a Distinction Merit in Diploma Art and Design. Morgan is going to the University of Salford to study Architecture.

Ethan Clarke achieved Distinction* Distinction* Distinction* in Extended Diploma in Sport and Physical Activity. Ethan is going to work at Butlins along with studying Sport Coaching/Sport Business.

Jack Gowshaw achieved Distinction* Distinction* Distinction* in Extended Diploma Sport and Physical Activity. Jack is going to Nottingham Trent University to study Sport Science and Coaching.

Cerys Maye achieved Distinction* Distinction in Diploma Art and Design and a Distinction in Extended Certificate Applied Law. Cerys is going to Northumbria University to study Interior Design.

Jeniffer Simpson achieved Distinction* Distinction* Distinction* in Extended Diploma Sport and Physical Activity. Jeniffer has an unconditional offer for the University of Lincoln to study Sport Development and Coaching.

Kerry Langdale, Head of Sixth Form at Skegness Academy, congratulated Years 12, 13 and 14 on their results.

"Everyone has pulled together and worked hard in the most challenging circumstances over the past few years,” she said.

Emma Day, Executive Principal at Skegness Academy, said: “Whilst incredibly challenging, it is fantastic to see the academic year finish on such a positive note.