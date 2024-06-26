Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Skegness Royal British Legion says it has been ‘humbled’ by the way the community has got behind this year’s ambitious Remembrance Day project – but say they still need thousands more poppies for their display at the Clock Tower.

Year 7 students from Skegness Grammar School are the latest to make a contribution to the appeal.

Dave Orton, Curriculum Lead for Design Technology and Art, said he was very proud of their efforts.

"It’s been absolutely brilliant,” he said: “We had some poppies we had made previously but we had the idea of using the base of bottles, squashing them down and painting them to make a more three dimensional outcome.

Students with their poppies (from left) are Jude Ellis, 12, Ava Bell, 12, Paige Wiles, 12, Harlow Mclean, 12, amd Amelia Wynn, 11.

"I am extremely proud of the way they have produced the work.”

Paige Wiles, 12, added: “They were pretty easy to make but also a great way of recycling bottles.

"It’s been fun but also a way of helping the country.

"We are looking forward to seeing them in place around the Clock Tower.”

Around 30 pupils took part in creating the poppies, which were presented to Tracy Turner, Skegness Branch Vice Chair and Poppy Appeal Organiser.

"It’s mindblowing – we are so humbled by the different mediums and the different demographics of the community taking part,” said Tracy.

"People who would not normally cross are all coming together for this one event. It’s amazing.

"These poppies from the Grammar School are amazing and something that will fit in so well around the display.

"We still need thousands of poppies though – people don’t realise how big the area is.”