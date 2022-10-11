Students get clear idea of working after summer school at laundry in Skegness

Holly Robinson - Skegness Grammar School

Micronclean employed six students studying from GCSE to Undergraduate level as part of the initiative.

Each of the selected students was given a project that was related to the subjects so not only did it help Micronclean but allowed the student to develop their skills and knowledge.

Students selected from from East Lindsey included Holly Robinson - who is studying A levels at Skegness Grammar School. She was placed in the Customer Services Department.

Tom Barker - an A level student at Queen Elizabeth Grammar School, Alford – who was placed in the IT Department.

Here’s what Holly says about the experience:

The focus of my role involved checking Micronclean’s Customer Relationship Management System to make sure that the key contract information was up to date. This involved checking both electronic and manual filing systems as well as querying their in house software system and liaising with the Business Development Managers.

There were over 2000 contracts that needed inspecting but I have really enjoyed being able to make a real difference.

I have been supported by the Technical Solution Services Manager, Jorden Burton, as well as the team in the Customer Services Department. The role has given me a great introduction and valuable insight into the real world of working in a busy office.

The placement has allowed me to develop my communications skills, which will greatly benefit me when returning to study for A-levels.

ABOUT MICRONCLEAN

Micronclean is the largest privately owned garment laundry in the UK and processes nearly 200,000 garments per week across its three laundries in Skegness, Grantham and Louth. The garment laundry in Skegness processes garments used in cleanrooms across the country that are used to typically used to prepare medicines. During the pandemic, the Skegness laundry supported the production of three Covid-19 vaccines in the UK.