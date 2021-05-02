Students put county's election candidates in spotlight on environmental issues - and you can watch

LCCS students litter picking in Skegness and raising awareness of the hustings.

Lincolnshire Climate Conscious (LCCS) students are hosting ‘LCCS Live’ the night before the county and parish elections on Wednesday, May 5 - and to spread the word they have been litter picking..

The group of teenagers made history during the 2019 General Elections by holding the only hustings in the county, earning praise for their efforts from the Boston and Skegness MP Matt Warman, who took part in the event.

This time the line-up from across the county is:

Robert Park, Labour - Carholme: Chris Moore, Blue Revolution - Skirbeck; Matt Parr, Greens - Hartsholme ; Marianne Overton MBE, Lincolnshire Independents - Bassingham and Welbourn; Billy Brookes, SUDS - Skegness South; Anton; Dani, Tory (Mayor of Boston) - Boston North Nick Parker, TUSC - Park

Live-streamed from, Skegness Grammar School, LCCS say the strictest impartiality will be ensured. No outside funding has been provided for the event.

Candidates will make a one-minute opening statement. Following this, they will be asked three questions and have 45 seconds to answer each of them respectively.

Once all candidates have been quizzed, the broadcast will move onto a Question Time-style debate involving all representatives.

Host for the evening Rhianna Wilson said: "LCCS wants to help make politics more accessible, hence why it is county-wide and online.

"We’re giving a platform to candidates to reach the public easier.

"The event will also feature a panel of expert local environmental stakeholders, commenting on the events of the night.

"These currently include Victoria Haw and Roberta Bray, both local eco-activists, and Ryan Lovett from CLEAN.

"Our aim is to simply help increase the local political outreach, whilst continuing to advocate for environmental changes."

LCCS was formed in September 2019 and has organised several litter picks, as well as working with Boston Borough Council to declare a climate emergency in the past.

At the weekend, members were out in Skegness litter picking on the beach while raising awareness for the event.

"We collected a couple of bags of rubbish," commented Theo Griffiths. "There was a lot of plastic netting which is incredibly dangerous for wildlife. They can get trapped in them really easily.