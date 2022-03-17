Students row for gold at national championship

Scarlett Stone and Scott Adlington are celebrating after winning gold in a national indoor rowing competition.

Students from a Spilsby academy can't wait to get in the water after winning gold in a national indoor rowing championship.

Scarlett Stone and Scott Adlington have been inspired to splash out following their success in the National Junior Indoor Rowing Championship.

The 14-year-olds, who attend Year 9 at King Edward VI Academy (KEVI), competed virtually against 7382 students from across the UK – 3920 males and 3462 females.

Scott rowed 1260 metres in four minutes, which won the Year 9 Boys title by 45 metres.

Scarlett put up 1110 metres, which also won her the Year 9 Girls title by 37 metres.

Their achievement is even more remarkable because the championship is not just limited to schools, with many different rowing clubs also taking part.

Both good all-rounders at sport, Scot and Scarlett took part in a Rowvember initiative run by DRET - the academy's Trust - and were selected to be in its All Stars team for rowing in the NJIRC 2022.

Scott is a member of the school rowing club and also loves sailing, but rowing was a completely new experience for Scarlett.

A member of the school netball team and an equestrian, Scarlett said she was thrilled to be picked for the team and try something new.

"I enjoy sport and when I was picked I just gave it my best shot," said Scarlett from Friskney. "Now I've had a go I'd really like to try rowing on water and am looking to join a club in Boston."

Scott, from Burgh-le-Marsh, is also looking to join a rowing club.

He has been working hard since Year 7 to achieve a place in the DRET All Star Rowing team but has always narrowly missed selection until this year.

"I do lots of sport including rugby, cricket and running but this year I've been taking rowing more seriously," he said.

"After getting gold I'm really looking forward to getting on water and seeing what I can do.

"I also spend lunchtimes and after school encouraging other students to have a go."

Chris Everton, subject leader of physical education at KEVI, said he couldn't believe the result.

"Normally the competition is held in London but this year it was held virtually," he explained. "We competed on a Friday afternoon and Scott and Scarlett came out of a lesson and just did it, so we really were not expecting to do so well.

"The school is so proud of their achievement. Scott and Scarlett are good all-rounders at sport but this was a tough competition because it wasn't just schools competing - it was rowing clubs too."

Vice-Principal Andy Carrington said he was "incredibly proud" of Scott and Scarlett. He said: "I was in a lesson when I heard how well they had done and no-one could wipe the smile of my face for a week.

"I've followed Sir Steven Redgrave as a rower and I know how tough it is - and why Scott had a bucket by his rowing machine.

"They would have been exhausted after two minutes but the resilience they would have had to complete four minutes is amazing.