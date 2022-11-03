Stunning fireworks displays and discounts at Fantasy Island in Ingoldmells this weekend
A theme park in Ingoldmells is planning to light up the sky along the coast with a stunning free fireworks display this weekend.
Fantasy Island is set to host the display this Saturday (November 5) as part of a special weekend for the whole family to enjoy.
Families will also be able to claim discounted tickets at Fantasy Island, offering full access to all rides and rollercoasters for just £10 per person over the weekend.
Paige Harris, Head of Marketing at Fantasy Island, said: “We know our guests get excited for our eye catching displays each year as it’s the perfect opportunity to bring loved ones together to enjoy a stunning spectacle.
Most Popular
“Fantasy Island has also launched an exclusive weekend deal to ensure families can have a weekend to remember.”
Advertisement
The exclusive offers begin on November 5, with Firework Display’ taking place after sunset.
To purchase tickets for the firework display, visit https://www.fantasyislandresort.co.uk/
For more fireworks displays , visit the Lincolnshire World guide here