Stunning fireworks displays and discounts at Fantasy Island in Ingoldmells this weekend

Fantasy Island in Ingoldmells is planning a stunning free Bonfire Night fireworks display and special discounts this weekend.

Fantasy Island is set to host the display this Saturday (November 5) as part of a special weekend for the whole family to enjoy.

Families will also be able to claim discounted tickets at Fantasy Island, offering full access to all rides and rollercoasters for just £10 per person over the weekend.

Paige Harris, Head of Marketing at Fantasy Island, said: “We know our guests get excited for our eye catching displays each year as it’s the perfect opportunity to bring loved ones together to enjoy a stunning spectacle.

“Fantasy Island has also launched an exclusive weekend deal to ensure families can have a weekend to remember.”

Advertisement

The exclusive offers begin on November 5, with Firework Display’ taking place after sunset.

To purchase tickets for the firework display, visit https://www.fantasyislandresort.co.uk/