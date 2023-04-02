Stunning images of Donna Nook featured in new exhibition

​Atmospheric images of the coastline which showcase nature’s unpredictable beauty are being exhibited in a new gallery.

'Baby Samphire Grass' by Steve Thornton.

‘4 Square Miles. A Most Diverse British Landscape’ is a stunning exhibition by photographer Steve Thornton featuring 30 landscape images of the Donna Nook wildlife and coastline.

This new permanent virtual exhibition and published book provide a narrative of images documenting Donna Nook’s unique diversity within its four square miles.

Steve explained that the inspiration came when he became concerned about the many threats to our landscapes and dedicated the last three years to photographing Donna Nook.

A storm churns over Stonebridge Cottage.

“I have found that creating images for the books and exhibition is a matter of timing, all the elements have to line up,” he said, “The tide times, the time of day, the lighting on the day, the time of the year and making sure the red RAF flags are not flying for access to the beaches.

“Pretty much, some of the images seen within the book or in the exhibition can only be made during a small window, once a year.”

Steve said that one of his favourite images, and one of the easier images to capture, was ‘Chaos at the Opera’: “I like the geometry of the branches which reminds me of a crazy dance scene.”

Another image Titled: The Sunbather, which I made only recently when the spring tides came to the correct height over the beach and the red RAF range flags were not flying.

Steve Thornton's 'The Sunbather', depicting an old tree washed up on Donna Nook shoreline.

Steve is now working to finish Volumes two and three of the collection and all three volumes will be published as one large hardbound book, with a free public photographic exhibition at the Hammond Gallery, Louth in November 2023.

You can see the online 3D exhibition at - www.stevethornton.co.uk

'Blooming Salt Marsh', depicting wildflowers in bloom at Donna Nook.