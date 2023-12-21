Sturton store owner starts campaign against plans for a puffin crossing

The owner of a village store has launched a campaign to stop a “dangerous” puffin crossing being built outside her business, claiming it could “kill” her trade.

Amanda Larkman has launched a petition against the plans for a puffin crossing

Amanda Larkin, owner of Sturton General Stores, has started a petition to halt the construction of a puffin crossing outside her business on Tillbridge Road (A1500).

Lincolnshire County Council recently began a consultation on the plans, ending February 5.

It follows concerns that the proposed crossing’s location could severely impact the store’s accessibility for customers and delivery vehicles.

More than 400 community signatures have already been gathered.

Amanda, at the store’s helm for 20 years, has navigated challenges including competition from a new Co-op store, personal difficulties, and the coronavirus pandemic.

Her commitment has made the store a beloved, yet now threatened, part of Sturton by Stow.

She said: “It would kill us if we didn’t have the parking outside.

“A lot of customers are devastated at the potential closure.

“We pride ourselves on serving the community. The store has been here for decades, supporting local people.

“Many items unavailable in the Co-op mean customers come to us.”

The concern is the crossing’s location, not its construction.

Amanda believes the placement near junctions could be unsafe, as similar proposals have not materialised due to safety concerns.

She also cites poor communication from authorities as exacerbating the situation.

Amanda highlighted the need for more public involvement in local council decisions impacting local businesses and residents at an earlier stage.

Coun Richard Butroid, whose Gainsborough Rural South ward covers the village, noted that parking on the road outside the store had been an issue for years, adding that crossings can cost £100,000s.

He said: “I was able to secure the funding [for the crossing], which is about making sure people can cross the road safely.