Success as Gainsborough hosts first of a new weekly Antiques Fair
Organised by Marks and Harry, of MH Antiques, the fair showcased a diverse array of treasures, marking the beginning of a promising venture in the antique trade.
The event, held in the Market Place, provided a picturesque backdrop for attendees to peruse unique finds and rare collectibles.
From vintage furniture to ornate decor pieces, the fair catered to a wide range of tastes, attracting both seasoned collectors and newcomers to the world of antiques.
Traders Damien Smith and Anthony Smith were thrilled to be part of the first event.
Damien said: “It is exciting, we have had a few sales, and we are hoping to be here every week.
“We have an endless supply of interesting items with some even bigger furniture that we could not bring with us.”
Anthony added: “It is a great idea - I only live down the road and eventually would love to open my own shop on Lord Street.
“The market stall is the perfect place to start.”
Some of the stalls took shoppers back to their childhood.
Richard Woods, 80, from Gainsborough and his friend Paul Dawson, 80, enjoyed the antique toy stall run by No Tat - Nigel’s Obsolete Toys And Treasures.
Richard said: “It is so interesting for us as we remember buying some of these Leyland lorries when I was small. I hope people come out and support the event.”
Paul said he loved the idea of the antiques fair.
He said: “I think its brilliant for Gainsborough especially if it brings trader into the town. we have all got to build the town up.”
Organisers Marks and Harry were pleased with how the first antiques for went and are looking ford to building on the venture.
They said: “There has been loads of people walking around and buying some great items.
“It is good to see so much interest from traders and they brought in some brilliant pieces of stock.”
The Antiques Fair will be running weekly until October 26.