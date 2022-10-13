Success for JB Sports Coaching students going into employment

Students in training at JB Sports Coaching.

JB’s Sports Coaching, based in Horncastle and launched in 2009 by directors Steve Brown and Ollie Johnson, deliver a BTEC Sport Course for post 16 students in partnership with Lincoln College, based at Horncastle Town Football Club.The courses began back in 2019, offering students a BTEC Level Three Extended Diploma in Sport which is equivalent to three A-Levels – 180 UCAS points – and features weekly work experience with JB Sports coaches along with teaching, and offers two industry specific qualifications.

The course lasts for two years and features ongoing assessment – rather than exams.

Students have already used facilities at a number of local sporting clubs and gained first hand experience of coaching in some of the primary schools where JB provide specialist PE lessons.

There has now had three cohorts of students since then, with students coming from Horncastle schools including Queen Elizabeth Grammar School, Banovallum School and Tattershall’s Barnes Wallis, as well as further afield from King Edward VI Grammar School in Louth.

JB’s Sports Coaching has now employed three of their students as apprentices as a direct route into employment, and more than 30 students have passed through their doors.

Steve Brown said: “They’ve all been fantastic and are looking for fulltime employment.

"Just some of the success stories coming out of JB Sport’s Coaching has seen students go on to careers in the leisure sector, study degrees in sports science and look to study for a PGCE to go into teaching."

Any GCSE students who would be interested in enrolling on JB Sport’s Coaching are encouraged to attend one of the company’s open evenings, which are scheduled for January 19 and April 27 at Horncastle Town Football Club.

