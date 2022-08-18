Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Students, many of whom didn’t sit GCSEs due to Covid, also achieved an increase in higher grades on last year.

Lincoln College Group Principal and CEO Mark Locking said he was delighted for the students and their families.

He said: “I’m really proud of the hard work, dedication and tenacity of our students, who now have a great platform to enter higher education, or to start their careers in work.

Holly Purveur with her proud mum

“This generation of students overcame significant adversity. The fact they stayed focused and managed their studies through Covid and coped with A-level exams having not learned to manage that kind of pressure during their GCSEs, is pretty staggering.

“The parents and carers of this generation have also had a tough time, so congratulations to them for supporting their young people and enabling them to be as resilient as they are.

“Thank you also to our wonderful staff, who have nurtured and supported our students to success.”

Anyone who has not yet secured a university place can apply to study a Career Degree with Lincoln College.

Career Bursaries are also available which will pay students to complete additional industry qualifications on top of their degrees, or help fund equipment like a laptop.