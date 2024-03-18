Successful restoration of vital buildings in Gainsborough is thanks to ‘invaluable’ funding

One of the premises benefitting from funding is 37 Lord Street, familiar to most now as Café Latte

The restoration work which is breathing new life in to Gainsborough town centre would not have been achievable without financial support.

West Lindsey District Council’s Townscape Heritage Initiative Scheme (THI) is not only preserving the architectural heritage of the town, including listed Georgian buildings, but is revitalising the community.

One of the premises benefitting from funding is 37 Lord Street, now Café Latte.

The Grade II listed building dates back to the early 19th century and is owned by Justin Leckie. Justin has been working with architect Eleanor McEvedy, who has previously worked on 27-29 Lord Street under the THI scheme.

Justin said: “The support received from West Lindsey District Council has allowed Café Latte, to return to its former glory and bring the building back to its best.

“The generous THI grant has allowed us to replace the outdated shop front with one which is much more in keeping with the listed Georgian property.

“In addition, work has taken place on the upper floor windows, the cast iron and lead water gutters as well as on repairing the brickwork on the gable end.”

3 Lord Street, now the Clock House, is also benefitting from the scheme. The building had been a school room in 1845, with the joiner Tom Lambert having a shop there at a similar time.

Owner Sunil Bejugam, who also owns properties along 1-5 Lord Street, said the THI funding had proven ‘invaluable’.

He said: “As a property investor in Gainsborough, my journey with 1, 3, 5 Lord Street has been a transformative one, made possible through the invaluable support of the Townscape Heritage Grant offered by West Lindsey District Council.

