Successful Rotary collections
Over three separate days, Rotarians collected at Market Rasen Co-op, Caistor Co-op and Market Rasen Tesco store.
Rtn David Mason, who organised the Caistor collection said: “We are, once again, very grateful to the many shoppers who donated to our collections, and also for the warm words of encouragement.
“As over the past several years, we thank the management and staff of the Co-op in Castor and Market Rasen, and also Tesco in Rasen for allowing us to collect.
"We are grateful to the customers for their generous donations; £360.23 at Caistor, £284.16 at Market Rasen Co-op and £623.45 at Tesco."
The Co-op collections will go to Shelterbox, providing shelter, warmth and comfort for those in disaster areas, whether caused by war or by man made or natural phenomena. The Tesco collection will go to Andy’s Children’s Hospice in Grimsby.