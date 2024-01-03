​Successful Rotary collections

Market Rasen Rotary’s seasonal collections have netted more than £1,000 for good causes.

Rotarians collected at Rasen's Tesco store

​Over three separate days, Rotarians collected at Market Rasen Co-op, Caistor Co-op and Market Rasen Tesco store.

Rtn David Mason, who organised the Caistor collection said: “We are, once again, very grateful to the many shoppers who donated to our collections, and also for the warm words of encouragement.

“As over the past several years, we thank the management and staff of the Co-op in Castor and Market Rasen, and also Tesco in Rasen for allowing us to collect.

Collecting at Lincolnshire Co-op's Market Rasen store.

"We are grateful to the customers for their generous donations; £360.23 at Caistor, £284.16 at Market Rasen Co-op and £623.45 at Tesco."