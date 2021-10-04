The run and talk event in Horncastle. EMN-210929-111059001

Rebecca Grice, Co-op Horncastle Member Pioneer, found that during lockdown, exercise was one of the things that kept her motivated.

Last week was #runandtalk week in association with England Athletics and the charity Mind. Rebecca created an event to encourage others to run/walk and talk.

She explained: “I wanted to create a safe space for children and adults who wanted to do some exercise, but more importantly wanted somewhere they could talk, for no reason but sometimes just to say hello!

“I made contact with Horncastle Magna Vitae Swimming Pool who kindly supported the event. A huge thank you to Faye and Dan who provided the warm up and support during the event. ”

The event saw 25 people set off along the old railway line, then after half an hour, everyone turned around and made it back to the pool for refreshments provided by the Co-op.

Rebecca said: “It was an excellent afternoon, with people staying after for an hour to talk and discuss the morning’s exercise. It was so good to see so many people talking. You never know how much of a difference you could be making into someone’s life.