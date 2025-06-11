Summer of fun and music gets underway in Skegness

The best of old school and modern country music is being featured at the Country Day Party, at The Hive, Skegness.

Skegness is gearing up for a summer of fun and music this June as the holiday season gets underway.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The resort offers a mix of events for all ages, including beach activities, live music, and theatrical performances.

The newly-refurbished Embassy Theatre has a schedule of shows like 80's Mania, The Illegal Eagles, and Anton & Giovanni - Together Again. Eventbrite lists various events like a Summer Solstice Sunrise Dance at Anderby Creek and a Dancing the Elements ~ WATER~ event on Anderby Creek Beach. You can also find a range of activities on Skegness beach, including donkey rides and crazy golf.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here's a more detailed look at what's on in Skegness in June:

Live Music & Theatre:

Embassy Theatre: Expect various performances, including "80's Mania," "The Illegal Eagles," "Northern Soul Classic Orchestra," "Hometown Glory Candlelit Concert," and "Anton & Giovanni - Together Again".

Music In St Matthew's, Lumley Avenue, Skegness, June 20, 7pm: Enjoy a music event at St Matthew's Church.

Events & Activities:

Mid-summer Soulstice Weekender, the Courthouse, Skegness, June 20-22. A weekend of soul music, all genre, three arenas plus club showcases and collector's open box sessions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Summer Solstice Sunrise Dance at Anderby Creek: Join a dance celebration on the beach at the start of summer on Saturday, June 21, from 7pm.

Country Day Party, The Hive, Skegness, June 28, from 3pm. Enjoy chart-topping tracks of Morgan Wallen, Dolly Parton, and many more, combining the best of the old school and modern country hits.

Beach Activities: Skegness beach offers a wide range of traditional seaside activities, including donkey rides, crazy golf, and fairground rides.