Summer of fun and music gets underway in Skegness
The resort offers a mix of events for all ages, including beach activities, live music, and theatrical performances.
The newly-refurbished Embassy Theatre has a schedule of shows like 80's Mania, The Illegal Eagles, and Anton & Giovanni - Together Again. Eventbrite lists various events like a Summer Solstice Sunrise Dance at Anderby Creek and a Dancing the Elements ~ WATER~ event on Anderby Creek Beach. You can also find a range of activities on Skegness beach, including donkey rides and crazy golf.
Here's a more detailed look at what's on in Skegness in June:
Live Music & Theatre:
Embassy Theatre: Expect various performances, including "80's Mania," "The Illegal Eagles," "Northern Soul Classic Orchestra," "Hometown Glory Candlelit Concert," and "Anton & Giovanni - Together Again".
Music In St Matthew's, Lumley Avenue, Skegness, June 20, 7pm: Enjoy a music event at St Matthew's Church.
Events & Activities:
Mid-summer Soulstice Weekender, the Courthouse, Skegness, June 20-22. A weekend of soul music, all genre, three arenas plus club showcases and collector's open box sessions.
Summer Solstice Sunrise Dance at Anderby Creek: Join a dance celebration on the beach at the start of summer on Saturday, June 21, from 7pm.
Country Day Party, The Hive, Skegness, June 28, from 3pm. Enjoy chart-topping tracks of Morgan Wallen, Dolly Parton, and many more, combining the best of the old school and modern country hits.
Beach Activities: Skegness beach offers a wide range of traditional seaside activities, including donkey rides, crazy golf, and fairground rides.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.