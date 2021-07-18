Summer slam wrestling returns to Skegness

Summer slam wrestling is returning to Skegness

Established in 2009, Megaslam Wrestling are Europe’s most prolific Wrestling promoters, presenting in excess of 300 Live Events per year around the UK and the Isle Of Man and the Skegness date will mark the companies first Summer Season post-lockdown.

An array of talented performers who have performed in venues Nationwide are coming to The Embassy Theatre for three dates in July and August.

The two-hour spectacular includes matches created for the whole family from Heavyweight Challenge to Tag Team Thriller and even a Main Event Championship Match for the Megaslam Championship.

A spokesman for Megaslam said the events are quite possibly the biggest and most important Megaslam shows to hit the Lincolnshire coast.

"Megaslam has been touring the United Kingdom since 2009," the spkesman said.

"Each year we set out on the road in January and present a full schedule throughout the year.

"The pandemic has been difficult for everyone and the Entertainment industry has been hit hard, we are chomping at the bit to get back out there and I think fans are also excited at the prospect of seeing some Live entertainment.

"The show will feature a mix of Heavyweight Wrestling stars, exciting high-flyers and some incredible matches, we promise a show that delivers ‘full-on’ family fun and allows families to create amazing memories."

Two teams will battle it out during the afternoon with fans being urged to cheer on their favourites.

"For Team Megaslam we have Nottingham’s real life Action Man Stixx - a muscle bound giant of the ring," said the spokesman.

"Opposing them will be Team Nasty members Colt Miles and the Heavyweight King Mickey Barnes.

"We also some of the World’s leading wrestling stars paying a visit as well as some up and coming never seen before athletes.

"There’s all this and so much more - It’s a true experience for the whole family."

The events will also feature Skegness’ own Wrestling Superstar, ’The Lion’ Aaron Sharp.

After the show, fans will be invited to stay behind and meet their favourite stars.

Megaslam have brought their critically acclaimed popular show to the Embassy on two separate tours in 2017 and 2018, attracting large crowds and organisers are expecting high demand for the summer events.

Shows feature at Skegness Embassy Theatre on July 26, August 11 and August 25.