Summer special trains to Skegness offer more services and extra luggage space

This year East Midlands Railway's (EMR) is using Class 180 trains for the service - offering customers more luggage space as they travel to the seaside town.
Class 180 trains are typically used on EMR Intercity services to and from London St Pancras International and are designed with more luggage space than the Class 156 trains which operate the majority of the Poacher Line services.
The Summer Special services, which will begin at Derby, as opposed to Nottingham, are intended to provide additional capacity and options for customers who want to travel to the seaside town this summer.
EMR has also arranged some special treats for families using the route this holiday season.
The Class 180 services will run every Saturday from July 23 through to September 10 at the following times:
0758 Derby - Skegness
0923 Derby - Skegness
1142 Skegness - Derby
1344 Skegness - Derby
EMR's timetable, which began on May 15, also saw the return of four Class 156 train services which were removed due to low winter demand last year.
The returning services are:
0846 Nottingham – Skegness
1114 Skegness – Nottingham
1346 Nottingham – Skegness
1614 Skegness – Nottingham
Neil Grabham, Customer Services Director for EMR, said: “Skegness remains a popular destination for families and day trippers.
“The Class 180 Intercity style trains will offer customers more luggage room, while the increase of the summer services will also provide people more options of when to travel.
"Customers should also keep an eye out for some special treats for families."