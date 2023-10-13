Summer's star moment receiving British Citizen Youth Award from former Pussycat Doll Kimberly Wyatt

A Skegness teenager who has raised £36,000 for multiple charities over the past five years was in star company when she was presented with her British Citizen Youth Award.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The presentation took place yesterday (Thursday) in a prestigious ceremony at the Palace of Westminster, House of the Lords in the Cholmondeley Room.

Summer Willetts – who is also the reigning Skegness Carnival Queen – is one of just 24 children being honoured with the award, She was intrroduced on stage by former Pussycat Doll Kimberley Wyatt.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The award l bears the words ‘For the Good of the Country’ – and means Summer can now use the post-nominals ‘BCyA’ after her name as a legacy of her achievements and endeavours.

Summer receiving her award from Katie’s former Pussycat Doll Kimberley Wyatt.

Skegness Grammar School student Summer, 13, started fundraising when she was eight years old by helping out her Nan's workplace raise money for Variety – the children's charity.

Since then she has also raised money for good causes including Skegness Natureland and the Lincolnshire Wildlife Park.

Summer told Lincolnshire World: “"I just love to help others and make people smile.

"If I can make just one person smile then I'm happy.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

After the presentation thanked her parents for their support and said she couldn’t have done it without them.

Her her mum, Katie, said: “"I am beyond proud and it still hasn't sunk in that Summer has been honoured with this medal.

"She is such an inspiration to others her age and it was so heartwarming to meet 23 other medallists so committed to making a difference within their community.