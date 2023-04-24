Summertime Policing sees more than 180 vehicles stopped during checks on the coast

Lincolnshire Police’s Summertime Policing has seen a number of vehicle stop checks on the coast, which saw more than 180 vehicles stopped.

Lincolnshire Police's Summertime Policing Plan.

Officers were conducting the checks as part of the force’s Summertime Policing Plan to ensure it remains a safe place to live and work for residents and visitors, and a number of people were arrested for drink and drug driving offences.

Police also offered words of advice for others, and reported some for various issues in a bid to keep our roads safer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Two stop check operations in the Skegness and Ingoldmells area saw 95 vehicles were stopped in total on Friday March 31, with a 31-year-old man arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle with a specified drug in excess of the specified limit. The man has been released under investigation while his bloods have been sent to the laboratory for testing.

Another man, aged 36 from Liverpool, was stopped and arrested for failing to provide a specimen of breath at the roadside. He later provided a specimen of breath at the Police Station and was over the prescribed limit.

He was charged with drinking driving and released on bail to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court in July.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A man aged 28 was stopped driving a Vauxhall Astra. The man was reported for driving otherwise in accordance of a licence and for driving a motor vehicle without a valid certificate of insurance, and the vehicle was also seized.

A 63-year-old man was stopped driving a Ford Mondeo, and was reported for driving otherwise in accordance of a licence and for driving a motor vehicle without a valid certificate of insurance. The vehicle was also seized.

Then on Friday (April 14), a second operation saw 85 vehicles were stopped in total, with a 24-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman and their vehicle were searched under the misuse of drugs act.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The man was found to be in possession of cannabis, and has been reported.

Another man, age unknown, failed to provide their driving documents so was handed a HORT1 document to provide his driving documents.

East Coast Chief Inspector Lee St Quinton added: “We have implemented the drink and drug stop check as part of the summertime policing plan to make the coastal road network the safest that they can be.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank partner agencies and the public for their continued support. I would like to thank all officers and special officers who assisted with and continue to assist us with this ongoing operation.”