The B1192 Langrick Road.

​A 26-year-old woman from Horncastle has been summonsed to court to answer a charge of causing death by dangerous driving.

​The collision happened on Langrick Road on the B1192 on July 21, 2023 and involved a Vauxhall Corsa and a motorbike.

Sadly, the rider of the bike, a man in his 60s, died at the scene.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...