Sun, family fun, royal visits and robot dogs at this year's Lincolnshire Show

The event is a celebration of rural Lincolnshire life and this year’s show provided spectacular entertainment for all the family.

West Lindsey District Council helped support the annual event with a special marquee to showcase some of the exciting things the district has to offer including a member of the STEPtoFusion team to talk about their world-leading prototype fusion powerplant, which is only five miles from Gainsborough.

They brought along their new robot dogs which grabbed the attention of visitors all day long.

Katy Jarvis-Morgan, STEP Stakeholder Manager said she was “amazed at the scale and scope of” the show.

She said: “We’ve had some really great conversations so far and we’re only into the first half of the day.

“We’ve met lots of new people and talked about the opportunities of Fusion, and the robot dogs have been entertaining so many people.

“We use robotics as outreach and in schools to try and enthuse young people to pick STEM subjects and there’s been quite a few young people here today to talk to, but equally we’ve been able to meet lots of different types of people, so it’s been great to be here today and we’re looking forward to the rest of it.”

Elsewhere in the marquee was the Savoy Cinema’s Spin the Wheel game which had lots of great prizes up for grabs to celebrate the opening of their Gainsborough cinema, from popcorn to cinema tickets.

Children were invited to cool off from the heat and visit Trinity Arts Centre’s craft table and make their own wand with some help from the one and only Cinderella.

Ahead of next year’s food waste collections, the Lincolnshire Waste Partnership were at the show with West Lindsey District Council’s new food waste collections truck and the food waste caddies that will be rolled out to households across the county in March 2026.

Children in particular were excited to see the food waste lorries up close and to have their pictures taken with the lorry.

Lincoln Rugby Club and West Lindsey Leisure were on a mission to get West Lindsey moving and getting people involved in sport.

Visitor Sandra Hall travelled all the way from Northern Ireland back to her Lincolnshire roots for the show.

She said: “We’re staying in Gainsborough, I like Gainsborough a lot because of the historical buildings and the ambience of the streets.

“In the seven or eight years since I’ve been to Gainsborough, I think it has changed and developed for the better.”

Chairman of West Lindsey District Council, Coun Matthew Boles, said: “It has been a fantastic first day at the Lincolnshire Show, and I’ve been proud to attend alongside my partner Katie and our daughter Darcie.

“We were honoured to meet Her Royal Highness, The Princess Royal, and to showcase the very best of West Lindsey.

“It’s been especially exciting to support the STEP team here, and to see just how much attention the robot dogs have attracted – they have been a huge hit with visitors of all ages.

“It was also great to have Savoy Cinema at our stand as they promote the new cinema opening in Gainsborough this summer – an exciting development for the district that will bring more leisure and entertainment to our community.”

1 . Lincolnshire Show West Lindsey District Council had a special marquee to showcase some of the exciting things our district has to offer. Photo: West Lindsey District Council

2 . Lincolnshire Show Her Royal Highness, The Princess Royal, was in attendance Photo: West Lindsey District Council

3 . Lincolnshire Show STEPtoFusion brought along their new robot dogs which grabbed the attention of visitors all day long Photo: West Lindsey District Council