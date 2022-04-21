Sunny Saturday boosts market experience and heritage launch

On Friday, the traditional wooden cross was put up for the open air service, which saw churches from around the town join together.

Saturday saw another of the popular pop-up markets, with a large number of people turning out in support.

With the sun shining down and the heat rising, it was also an opportunity to take advantage of some al fresco cafe culture.

1. Organisers of the pop-up markets, MRAG (Market Rasen Action Group) ran the uniform stall, where all items are free EMN-220418-124919001 Photo: Midlands

2. Members of Market Rasen Fire & Rescue Crew were on hand to give advice and also to talk to members of the public about the role of the on-call firefighter EMN-220418-124900001 Photo: Midlands

3. Friday saw the traditional service around the wooden cross placed in the centre of the Market Place EMN-220419-080411001 Photo: Midlands

4. There was a steady flow of visitors to the market EMN-220418-124846001 Photo: Midlands