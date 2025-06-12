Sunshine Cereals show attracts crowds to Lincolnshire

Hosted by Andrew Ward MBE at Heath Farm, Leadenham, the event is a leading UK arable farming show spanning nearly 50 years,.

Originally part of the Royal Agricultural Show, it evolved into its own dedicated event, later merging with Sprays & Sprayers to form its current format.

This year’s event showcased the latest developments in arable agronomy, machinery, technology, and business advice from more than 400 exhibitors.

There were 200-plus live demonstrations, two days of seminar programmes, and several hundred individual crop plots on display

The show traditionally takes place ahead of another celebration of the county’s links with farming – the annual two-day Lincolnshire Show, which opens on Lincolnshire Showground on June 18.

We sent photographer David Dawson along to Cereals to capture the flavour of the event.

Enjoying the sun - Michelle Harris and Stephen Walker of Snitterby at Cereals.

The sun attracted the crowds to Cereals.

The latest machinery was on on show.

Sheridan Smith of Norfolk with (from left) Arya Smith 10, Jenny Smith 8 and Auryn Smith 7.