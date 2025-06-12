Sunshine Cereals show attracts crowds to Lincolnshire

By Chrissie Redford
Published 12th Jun 2025, 12:01 BST
The sun came out to attract the crowds to Lincolnshire’s annual Cereals event.

Hosted by Andrew Ward MBE at Heath Farm, Leadenham, the event is a leading UK arable farming show spanning nearly 50 years,.

Originally part of the Royal Agricultural Show, it evolved into its own dedicated event, later merging with Sprays & Sprayers to form its current format.

This year’s event showcased the latest developments in arable agronomy, machinery, technology, and business advice from more than 400 exhibitors.

There were 200-plus live demonstrations, two days of seminar programmes, and several hundred individual crop plots on display

The show traditionally takes place ahead of another celebration of the county’s links with farming – the annual two-day Lincolnshire Show, which opens on Lincolnshire Showground on June 18.

  • We sent photographer David Dawson along to Cereals to capture the flavour of the event.
Enjoying the sun - Michelle Harris and Stephen Walker of Snitterby at Cereals.

1. Cereals 2025 at Heath Farm, Leradenham

Enjoying the sun - Michelle Harris and Stephen Walker of Snitterby at Cereals. Photo: David Dawson

The sun attracted the crowds to Cereals.

2. Cereals 2025 at Heath Farm, Leradenham

The sun attracted the crowds to Cereals. Photo: David Dawson

The latest machinery was on on show.

3. Cereals 2025 at Heath Farm, Leradenham

The latest machinery was on on show. Photo: David Dawson

Sheridan Smith of Norfolk with (from left) Arya Smith 10, Jenny Smith 8 and Auryn Smith 7.

4. Cereals 2025 at Heath Farm, Leradenham

Sheridan Smith of Norfolk with (from left) Arya Smith 10, Jenny Smith 8 and Auryn Smith 7. Photo: David Dawson

