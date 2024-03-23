Sunshine start for Great British Seaside Marathon and Ultra races on coast

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Competitors were out early gathering at the start by the side of Skegness Pier, who are headline sponsors for the event.

The event includes two distances – the marathon which is 26.2 miles to Sutton-on-Sea and back and the ultra which is just over 35 miles to Mablethorpe and back.

James Parker, Director of Operations at Skegness Pier, said they were proud to support the event. He said: “It embodies the spirit of community, perseverance, and health, which we hold dear.”

The courses include a scenic 26.2-mile seaside adventure from Skegness Pier to Sutton-on-Sea and back, while the Ultra Marathon challenges participants with a 35-mile journey to Mablethorpe and back.

Competitors told us the fact the venue was Skegness was one of the attractions, with two ultra runners admitting they were looking forward to fish and chips afterwards.

James Parker added: “Skegness Pier is honoured to support the Great British Seaside Marathon and Ultra.

“The event not only highlights our stunning coastal scenery but also brings together individuals from all walks of life in a celebration of achievement and camaraderie.

The Great British Seaside Marathon and Ultra gets underway.

“The Pier is the perfect place to support the participants and, to make it a truly family-friendly occasion, we have some fantastic offers running throughout the weekend,

“Here’s to a fantastic day of laughter, achievement, and maybe, just maybe, me lacing up my running shoes for next year.”

Jonathan ‘Curly’ Frary, of event organisers Curly’s Athletes, had faced a challenge keeping the start and finish arch in place in the breezy conditions but said he was delighted the sun had come out for the start, after last year’s changeable weather which included sunshine and hail stones.

"We really look forward to this race which has a great atmosphere because it is different to any other of our events,” he said.

Marathon runners pasing the North Sea Observatory.

"We have to keep numbers smaller to keep it safe but we have 250 runners out and are looking forward to the day.”

Skegness Pier has special offers and promotions throughout the weekend for families, well-wishers, and the general public.

Charity partners include the RNLI, LIVES, and Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance.

Spectators can see runners arrive back at Skegness Pier from now until this afternoon.