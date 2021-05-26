‘Super Hero’ status awarded to Boston night porter who lived alone at hotel during lockdowns

The White Hart Hotel, Boston.

The individual in question is night porter Mark Williams, a member of the team at The White Hart, in High Street, Boston.

Mark lived alone in the 24-bedroom hotel during this year’s and last year’s lockdowns in order to keep a close eye on the site.

Now, he has been recognised in an award scheme held annually by his employer, The Coaching Inn Group, for its 800 members of staff, with him picking up the title of ‘Super Hero’.

Night porter Mark Williams, of The White Hart Hotel, Boston, now officially recognised as a ‘Super Hero’

He said: “I was extremely touched to be recognised as a Super Hero by my colleagues in this way.

“Being single, it was easier for me to volunteer than most other members of the team and being the night porter, I’m quite used to working by myself anyway.”

Mark, who has worked at The White Hart for seven years, received a record eight nominations from fellow team members who praised his selfless support and dedication to his job.

The Coaching Inn Group operates 18 hotels across the country from its base in Boston. In line with the Government’s roadmap out of lockdown, it began welcoming guests to its sites again last Monday, May 17.