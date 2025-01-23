‘Super hero’ traders breathe new life into market in Skegness

Lincolnshire World last visited the market on Briar Way in 2023 when the owners rebranded it as Skegness Trading Hub.

It was to mark the start of a new era for the market following investment by owners PLR Leisure, which saw new facias, shutters put on the units to make them more secure – as well as a new name.

Times had changed since the bustling open air market was on the same site in the 1960s – but the owners hoped the rebranding to Skegness Trading Hub will reflect their willingness to move with the times and offer more.

But there was still the feeling locally that it just wasn’t the same.

Skegness Market was first opened in the 1960s by a well-known local character Fred Nicholls.

A tall, distinguished figure with a white goatee beard and trilby hat, he could often be seen walking around town with a miniature pony pulling a floral painted trailer adorned with signs advertising Skegness Market.

When Fred retired in the 1980s and emigrated to Australia, he sold it to Fantasy Island creator John Woodward .PLR Leisure bought it from the next owner, Gordon Hawkins, in 2003 when it was still open air, but they put a roof on it to make it an indoor market.

When Lincolnshire World visited the market for the rebranding, seven units had tenants with 22 ready for new traders to move into.

Steve Cartwright, of Real Deal Promotions, opened Real Deal Games at the market three months ago and quickly used his skills from ‘Super Hero’ and leisure event organisation’ to rally the other traders to spread the word.

As a result the traders started their own Facebook page, revisiting the name Skegness Market, where they post regularly to promote new and established stalls and boost visitors.

"The market is growing from strength to strength,“ said a delighted Steve.

"We are super grateful for the support from the local community and so proud of all the traders, family members and everyone who has had a hand in promoting and making Skegness Market a great place to visit, work and shop.

“Over the next few months we will continue to work with the Trading Hub, traders and the local community to improve the market and to create a great all year round Hub for shopping, socialising, networking and promoting local businesses.”

Mayor Coun Adrian Findley told Lincolnshire World he was very impressed with what is on offer when he went along to open two new stalls.

He said: “There is a fantastic variety of stalls and amazing friendly atmosphere.”

