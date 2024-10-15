'Super proud and super pleased' - Harvest festival near Boston raises hundreds for charity

The event was staged at Fozzy’s Playing Field Social Club, in Fosdyke, on September 29 by local agricultural business T.O.M Musson Agri Ltd.

It included animals, stalls, vintage cars, a bouncy castle, a fun dog show, and a raffle (well-supported by local businesses).

The event, first held last year, aims to bring people together, support local businesses, and spotlight farming and countryside life.

It also acts as a fundraiser. Last year, £500-plus was raised for the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance. This year, the tally for the same cause topped £950.

Issy Marshall, who runs T.O.M Musson Agri Ltd with partner Timothy Musson, said she was ‘super proud and pleased’ with the sum, and thanked all the local businesses that supported the event.

“Without them, this incredible family event wouldn’t happen,” she said.

1 . Harvest Festival, Fosdyke Rachel (left) and Ada Austin on the gifts stall. Photo: Mick Fox

2 . Harvest Festival, Fosdyke Danielle Harman with ‘Rascal’ (left) and ‘Basil', the alpacas. Photo: Mick Fox

3 . Harvest Festival, Fosdyke Meet the Chickens with Kelly Millington. Photo: Mick Fox

4 . Harvest Festival, Fosdyke ‘Ben’ with Liv Walker. Photo: Mick Fox