'Super proud and super pleased' - Harvest festival near Boston raises hundreds for charity

By David Seymour
Published 15th Oct 2024, 13:32 BST
Updated 15th Oct 2024, 14:19 BST
A harvest festival held near Boston has raised hundreds of pounds for charity again.

The event was staged at Fozzy’s Playing Field Social Club, in Fosdyke, on September 29 by local agricultural business T.O.M Musson Agri Ltd.

It included animals, stalls, vintage cars, a bouncy castle, a fun dog show, and a raffle (well-supported by local businesses).

The event, first held last year, aims to bring people together, support local businesses, and spotlight farming and countryside life.

It also acts as a fundraiser. Last year, £500-plus was raised for the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance. This year, the tally for the same cause topped £950.

Issy Marshall, who runs T.O.M Musson Agri Ltd with partner Timothy Musson, said she was ‘super proud and pleased’ with the sum, and thanked all the local businesses that supported the event.

“Without them, this incredible family event wouldn’t happen,” she said.

Rachel (left) and Ada Austin on the gifts stall.

1. Harvest Festival, Fosdyke

Rachel (left) and Ada Austin on the gifts stall. Photo: Mick Fox

Danielle Harman with ‘Rascal’ (left) and ‘Basil', the alpacas.

2. Harvest Festival, Fosdyke

Danielle Harman with ‘Rascal’ (left) and ‘Basil', the alpacas. Photo: Mick Fox

Meet the Chickens with Kelly Millington.

3. Harvest Festival, Fosdyke

Meet the Chickens with Kelly Millington. Photo: Mick Fox

‘Ben’ with Liv Walker.

4. Harvest Festival, Fosdyke

‘Ben’ with Liv Walker. Photo: Mick Fox

