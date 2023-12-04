The Middlesbrough-born, recent Brit Billion-certified artist has scored four top 10 albums, with 2016’s ‘Back from The Edge’ hitting the Number 1 spot. Over his career, he has collaborated with the likes of Anne-Marie, Sigala, Rudimental, Marshmello and many more. As one of the world’s biggest streaming artists, he has more than 37 million monthly listeners on Spotify alone.2016’s ‘Say You Won't Let Go’ became his breakthrough hit in the US and was officially the UK's most streamed song of the year, going on to be enjoyed via over 4 billion streams. Other huge hit singles include ‘Impossible’, ‘Can I Be Him’, ‘Sun Comes Up’, ‘Naked’, ‘Empty Space’, ‘Rewrite the Stars’, ‘Falling Like the Stars’, ‘Train Wreck’ and ‘Lasting Lover’, which are all certified platinum records. The song ‘Cars Outside’ is currently becoming another global hit for James.His fifth, brand new studio album ‘Bitter Sweet Love’ will be out on January 26, 2024.Jack Pryor, General Manager, Market Rasen Racecourse, said“Following the return of live music to the racecourse last year with the huge show from Tom Grennan, we can’t wait to welcome another massive British star to Market Rasen. James Arthur has become a household name since his last show here 10 years ago - his Rasen Rocks headline is sure to be a hit and a firm highlight of the summer season.”Tickets for James Arthur at Market Rasen Racecourse will go on sale at 9am this Friday, December 8 via thejockeyclublive.co.uk, with a presale available to customers at 9am on Wednesday, December 6.Sign up to The Jockey Club Live’s mailing list to secure the best price by buying in advance during the presale window. Tickets start at £33.60 for presale, and from £39.20 general sale. There will also be a range of hospitality packages available. Limited child tickets are available from £16.80.